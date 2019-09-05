|
Lorraine Thielke
Des Moines - Lorraine Thielke, 99, passed away September 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa.
She was born July 7, 1920 in Watertown, Wisconsin to Henry and Hedwig "Hattie" (Borchardt) Hintz.
Lorraine married Herbert Thielke on May 21, 1947 in Watertown, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis (Mary) and John Thielke; daughter, Linda Thielke; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special friend, Susie Ebert; and an extended host of relatives and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband; siblings, Arthur, Theodore, Esther and George; and son, David Thielke.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Lincoln Heights Lutheran Church, 1217 Watrous Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa. Lorraine will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the church in memory of Lorraine.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 5, 2019