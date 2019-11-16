|
|
Lorre Ann Ogle
Altoona - Lorre Ann Ogle, 62, passed away November 14, 2019, after a long illness. She was born on December 27, 1956, in Berwick, Iowa, the daughter of August and Doris Doescher.
Lorre retired from the Des Moines Police Department as a Training Officer after 25 years of dedicated service. She loved gardening, kids, animals, and driving her Mustang.
Lorre also enjoyed vacationing and spending many weekends with her niece and nephew, Andrea and Joey Dahl, as well as other activities with her friends' children who became like family: Barrett, Luella, and Emmett Wisepfenning, and Casey and Colin Nickel.
Lorre is survived by her loving husband, Jim; siblings, Millie (Ron) Wisecup, Dorothy Wallace, Leon Doescher, and Karla (Charlie) Dahl; many nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, as well as other loving family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frederick, and brother-in-law, Mahlon Wallace.
Funeral services will be held at 1p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Altoona United Methodist Church, 602 5th Ave. SW in Altoona with burial to follow at Altoona Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church Tuesday evening from 5-8 p.m.
In loving memory of Lorre, memorial contributions will be received by the family and designated to a cause close to her heart.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019