Lorrene Bice
Lorrene Bice

Perry, formerly of Woodward - Lorrene Bice, age 81 of Perry and formerly of Woodward, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Adel, IA on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials will be given to the Autism Society of Iowa or Woodward United Methodist Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
