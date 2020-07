Lorritta Fleming



Former Iowa resident Lorritta (Rita, Reat, Pill) Kay Fleming, 70, died March 10, 2020 with her children by her side in Shelton, Washington.



Services are planned for Wed. August 5, 2020 at 2:00PM where Rita will be interred at Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Van Meter. A celebration of life follows at The Wright Place Special Occasions & Event Center in Norwalk.



Rita was born February 28, 1950 in Ottumwa to Leland & Juanita (Orfield) Cortum, who were farmers. They later moved to Ankeny where Rita graduated from Ankeny High School in 1968. Rita was married to high school sweetheart Gary Grant and they shared two daughters (Tami & Tanya). She later married Thomas Fleming welcoming step-daughter (Jean Ann). Tom & Rita shared their only son (Brian).



Being mom, grammy & great-grammy were Reat's most treasured roles though she held a variety of clerical & customer service jobs. She retired from the State of Iowa having served Child Support Recovery for more than 11 years. Rita called several states home: Iowa, Georgia, Louisiana, Illinois & Washington. She loved spending time with family & dog-Katie, watching TV & reminiscing.



Rita is survived by brother Mel (Sandy) Cortum, Norwalk; daughters Tamara "Tami" (Keith) Stoutnar, Shelton, WA; Tanya (Panos) Rontos, Lacey, WA; son Brian Fleming, Shelton, WA; step-daughter Jean Ann Hernandez, Indianola; grandchildren Brittney (Todd), Joshua, Panos Jonathon "PJ," Dileana, Sondra, Enrique, & Cheya; great grandchild Winston, and many beloved nieces & nephews.



Lorritta was preceded in death by husband of 34 years Tom Fleming, parents Leland & Juanita Cortum, infant brother James Joseph "Jimmy," brothers Kenneth Wayne "Kenny," Franklin Calvin "Cal," Leland Arthur "Art;" infant grandson Daniel; & although she didn't precede Lorritta in death sister Bonnita Lois "Bonnie" Wagner passed a week after Lorritta.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store