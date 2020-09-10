1/1
Lory Johnson
1938 - 2020
Lory Johnson

Ankeny - Lory Nels Johnson of Ankeny passed away Tuesday, September 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary, two sons; Daniel (Amy) of St. Charles and Michael (Kim) of Manvel, Texas, along with grandchildren; Mickey, Cody and Kayla. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut) followed by the committal service at Ankeny Memorial Gardens (4208 N Ankeny Blvd).

To view the live-stream the link can be found at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
