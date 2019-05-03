Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Funeral
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Indianola First United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemeter
Louis B. Kenney

Louis B. Kenney Obituary
Louis B. Kenney

Indianola - Services for Louis B. Kenney, 85, who passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at the Indianola First United Methodist Church with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

He is survived his wife, Carol; children, Michele Romeo, Leslie (Ellen) Kenney, Celia (Kevin) Hockaday; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; sister, Linnae (Marvin) Coker. Preceded in death by his parents and sister.

Visitation with family present will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church, Kiwanis or the American Legion Post # 165. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 3 to May 5, 2019
