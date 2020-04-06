|
|
Louis Dean Cooper
Indianola - Louis Dean Cooper, 89, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at home. Due to Federal and State regulations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private, but you may join into our Facebook Live Feed starting at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Burial will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mary Lou Olive; and brother, Melvin. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Barbara Cooper; daughters, Lou Ann (Dan) Gillette, Kim (Jim) Howerton, and Diana (John) Larson; son-in-law, Gary Olive; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great great-granddaughter; brother, Richard Cooper; and sister, Lavonne Clendenen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, IA, in his name. To view a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020