Louis Flattery
Knoxville - Louis Robert Flattery, age 88, of Knoxville, IA, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Iowa Veteran's Home in Marshalltown.
Visitation for Louis was held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Knoxville. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Knoxville. Burial services with military honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Church, following burial services.
Those left to cherish Louis's memory include his wife, Martha (Crall) Flattery; sons, Mike (Donna Jean) Flattery, Pat (Denise) Flattery, Jerry (Donna Joy) Flattery, John (Dawn) Flattery, Paul (Lisa) Flattery, and Russell Flattery; daughter, Marilyn (Doug) Spaur; daughter-in-law, Janet Flattery; twenty grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Louis is preceded in death by his son, David Flattery; parents, James and Blanche Flattery; and brothers, Vince Flattery, Edward Flattery, Gene Flattery, and James Flattery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 13, 2019