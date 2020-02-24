|
|
Louis J. Herr
Johnston - Louis J. Herr, 93, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Bishop Drumm Retirement Community after a short illness. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 27 at Iles Westover Chapel, concluding with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 28 at St. Pius X Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 2 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Lou was born October 19, 1926 in Minneapolis, MN to John and Margaret (Weber) Herr. During World War II he served in the Aleutian Islands for the U.S. Coast Guard.
On November 26, 1949, he and Kathryn Ann Christel were married in Saint Louis Park, MN. They made their home in Willmar, MN for a time, then in 1962 Lou's work in insurance took them to Urbandale, IA. He was an agent for Super Valu until his retirement.
Those left to cherish his memory include his two children, Mary McLaughlin and William (Christa) Herr; two grandchildren, Elizabeth ( Billy) Hanson and Hannah Herr; two great granddaughters, Charlee and Kirby Hanson; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Herr and Patricia Aaker and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn; granddaughter, Emily Herr; and three siblings, George Herr, Mary (Lawrence) Cooksey and Edward Herr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Pius X Catholic Church. An expanded obituary may be found at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020