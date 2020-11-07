Louis WhiteWest Des Moines - Louis Vincent White, 90, died on November 6, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at the home he shared with his wife of 65 years. He was born on February 28, 1930, on a farm in Pocahontas County, Iowa. He grew up in Fonda, Iowa, where he attended Our Lady of Good Counsel school.Lou provided a great source of inspiration and guidance to those who were around him. He lived his life the way he wanted and expressed his views with kind direction.Lou enjoyed a long retirement after working for Sun Oil/DX for 32 years. His home was a source of great pride for him, but not nearly as much pride as he had for his wife, children and grandchildren.Lou served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a graduate of Creighton University after honorably completing his military service. During his life he was an avid golfer, had a hole-in-one, and spent many hours of enjoyment at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club. Another great joy in his life was when his co-workers named an annual golf tournament after him that was held for over 22 years. He loved watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and the St. Louis Cardinals.He is survived by his wife Loretta; daughter Lisa (Gil) Gullickson, grandchildren Grant and Bridget; son Paul (Jane) White, grandchildren Hannah, Connor and Olivia; Ceci (Garrett) Snyder, grandchildren Gabriella and Lucia; son Daniel (Tricia) White, grandchildren Jacqueline and Joseph. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis Richard and Mary Lillian White and his siblings Vincent, Mary, Lawrence, Julia, Louise and Rev. Paul White.A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines. A visitation will start at 10:00 AM at the church.Memorial Contributions can be made to St Francis Church, West Des Moines; Knights of Columbus or St. Vincent de Paul.