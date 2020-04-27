Resources
Louise Evelyn Stone

Louise Evelyn Stone Obituary
Louise Evelyn Stone

Des Moines - Louise Evelyn Stone, 89, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Bishop Drumm Care Center. A private Graveside Service will be held in the future.

Louise was born November 3, 1930, in Ringgold County, to Robert and Myrtle (Fugate) Taggart. She married George Stone on February 29, 1968.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Donna Hansen of Waukee; sons, Daniel L (Phyllis) Smith of Des Moines, Rick (Linda) Smith of Adel; grandchildren, Steve (Toni) Hansen, Derek Smith, Jared Smith, Jamie (Rebecca) Widen, and Tony Smith; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Elaine Grady, Jean Romanelli; and brother, Boyd Taggart.

Contributions may be made to the animal rescue of your choice. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
