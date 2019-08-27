|
|
Louise Frey
Earlham - Louise Frey, 85 of Earlham passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Madison County Memorial Hospital in Winterset. Visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, August 27th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Earlham. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 28th at the Earlham Church of Christ. Burial will be at the Earlham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Louise Frey Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 27, 2019