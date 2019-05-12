|
Louise Huston
Des Moines - Louise Huston, 83, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Mercy Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m.on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at St Theresa's Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Chapel, 7975 University Blvd. Clive, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to St Theresa's Catholic Church.
Louise Ida Iano was born on December 15, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa; she was the daughter of Steve and Francis (Cota) Iano. Louise attended school in Des Moines graduating from St. Joseph Academy with the class of 1955. She had remained in Des Moines her entire life raising her family and supporting her community and church. Louise had worked at Meriwether Wilson and Co. for 30 years. Louise had been a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church, she was always involved in prayer groups and she was a sponsor for new church members. She was a faithful woman and loved her Lord Jesus Christ. She loved her family, and at the top of her list were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, followed by her daughters and son-in-laws. She loved being involved in her grandchildrens' activities. Her daughters said, "She taught us to Love, Laugh and to Forgive."
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kim (Robin) Rooney, Kristy (Greg) Rasmussen, Kelly (Robert) Brommel and Karie (Robert) Fogarty, grandchildren; Mackenzie, Mallorie, Misty, Michael, Corey, Jason, Tyler, Cody and Chad, 10 great-grandchildren and her siblings, Tony, Steve, Kenny, and Linda.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Steve and Francis Iano.
A special thanks to all of Louise's doctors and nurses for their loving care, each and every one of you are angels in her spirit and to her daughters.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019