Louise Ione Brooks Swegle
Ankeny - Louise was born October 2, 1927 in Nevada, Iowa to Sylvia Fetterhoff Brooks and Harry A. Brooks, Jr., and reared in Oto, Iowa ( near Sioux City) with her parents, one brother, William Warren and grandfather, Harry A. Brooks, Sr. She passed away June 25, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Survivors include her daughter, Laurie L. Swegle of West Des Moines, daughter, Sheri L. Reynolds (Steve) of Osceola, and Gary W. Swegle (Lee) of Indian Head, MD; seven grandchildren, Jason and Ryan Dowie (Caleigh), Sarah Reynolds (Cody Keller), Katie Marmon, Allison and Kelsey Swegle and Erin Heider; and nine great-grandchildren, Connor and Jack Dowie, Bryanna and Gannon Dowie, Mya and Austin Keller, Mallory and Ryker Marmon and Ethan Shaffer. Her parents, brother, grandfather and daughter, JoLynn Abner and one great-grandson, Carson Dowie preceded her in death.
Louise graduated from Oto High School as valedictorian in 1945 and later attended then Iowa State College in Ames, receiving her B.S. degree in Home Economics and Technical Journalism in 1949. She returned to the classroom in 1950 to receive an Iowa teacher's certificate and a B.S. degree in Education. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and served as song leader and chapter reporter.
In June 1950, she and Wayne E. Swegle were married at the Collegiate Methodist Church in Ames. Four children were born of this union, Laurie, Sheri, JoLynn and Gary. The couple divorced in 1981 and Mr. Swegle died in October 2015.
Following graduation at ISC, she served as clerk in the City Circulation Department of the Des Moines Register and Tribune, secretary for the Iowa State Vegetable Growers Association in Ames, secretary to the Editor and Women's Page, contributor to the Michigan Farmer Magazine in East Lansing, MI, Society Editor for the West Des Moines Express, free-lance reporter for Better Homes and Gardens Magazine and Adult Activities Director and Publicity Director/TV Reporter for the Des Moines YWCA until leaving West Des Moines in 1973.
Mr. Swegle accepted a job in Washington, D.C. as Public Affairs Director for Secretary of Agriculture, Earl Butz and the family moved to Oxon Hill, Maryland. There, Louise worked in the Budget Office at the Naval Research Laboratory in D.C. and later began work at the Wyatt Company in January 1981 as an accountant aide. She transferred to the Research and Information Team as an assistant editor, then became Editor of in-house publications in 1990. At that time, son Gary joined the team. Louise retired in October of 1992, but continued to do special free-lance editing and proof reading assignments for various companies at her home.
She moved back to Iowa (Osceola) in 2014 to be near her family members and served as a volunteer in the gift shop at Clarke County Hospital. After living independently for 88 years, her health restricted her to a wheelchair and she moved to Woodlands Creek Assisted Living in Clive for two years and ultimately to Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny where she lived at the time of her death.
Music was always a part of her life. She was also active in civic affairs, school activities, church events and sports action, particularly Redskins football. Louise was a season ticket holder for almost 20 years, whether they were winning multiple Super Bowls or having losing seasons! She also had an extensive collection of cobalt blue glass and everyone that knew her was very aware that cobalt blue was her favorite color.
Louise was a wonderful mother and caregiver to her daughter, JoLynn and her mother and brother before their deaths. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.
A private family burial is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 10525 W. Huguenot Road, North Chesterfield, VA 23235. A very special thank you to the caring staff at Sunny View Care Center for their loving care and friendship to Louise. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Ankeny - Louise was born October 2, 1927 in Nevada, Iowa to Sylvia Fetterhoff Brooks and Harry A. Brooks, Jr., and reared in Oto, Iowa ( near Sioux City) with her parents, one brother, William Warren and grandfather, Harry A. Brooks, Sr. She passed away June 25, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Survivors include her daughter, Laurie L. Swegle of West Des Moines, daughter, Sheri L. Reynolds (Steve) of Osceola, and Gary W. Swegle (Lee) of Indian Head, MD; seven grandchildren, Jason and Ryan Dowie (Caleigh), Sarah Reynolds (Cody Keller), Katie Marmon, Allison and Kelsey Swegle and Erin Heider; and nine great-grandchildren, Connor and Jack Dowie, Bryanna and Gannon Dowie, Mya and Austin Keller, Mallory and Ryker Marmon and Ethan Shaffer. Her parents, brother, grandfather and daughter, JoLynn Abner and one great-grandson, Carson Dowie preceded her in death.
Louise graduated from Oto High School as valedictorian in 1945 and later attended then Iowa State College in Ames, receiving her B.S. degree in Home Economics and Technical Journalism in 1949. She returned to the classroom in 1950 to receive an Iowa teacher's certificate and a B.S. degree in Education. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and served as song leader and chapter reporter.
In June 1950, she and Wayne E. Swegle were married at the Collegiate Methodist Church in Ames. Four children were born of this union, Laurie, Sheri, JoLynn and Gary. The couple divorced in 1981 and Mr. Swegle died in October 2015.
Following graduation at ISC, she served as clerk in the City Circulation Department of the Des Moines Register and Tribune, secretary for the Iowa State Vegetable Growers Association in Ames, secretary to the Editor and Women's Page, contributor to the Michigan Farmer Magazine in East Lansing, MI, Society Editor for the West Des Moines Express, free-lance reporter for Better Homes and Gardens Magazine and Adult Activities Director and Publicity Director/TV Reporter for the Des Moines YWCA until leaving West Des Moines in 1973.
Mr. Swegle accepted a job in Washington, D.C. as Public Affairs Director for Secretary of Agriculture, Earl Butz and the family moved to Oxon Hill, Maryland. There, Louise worked in the Budget Office at the Naval Research Laboratory in D.C. and later began work at the Wyatt Company in January 1981 as an accountant aide. She transferred to the Research and Information Team as an assistant editor, then became Editor of in-house publications in 1990. At that time, son Gary joined the team. Louise retired in October of 1992, but continued to do special free-lance editing and proof reading assignments for various companies at her home.
She moved back to Iowa (Osceola) in 2014 to be near her family members and served as a volunteer in the gift shop at Clarke County Hospital. After living independently for 88 years, her health restricted her to a wheelchair and she moved to Woodlands Creek Assisted Living in Clive for two years and ultimately to Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny where she lived at the time of her death.
Music was always a part of her life. She was also active in civic affairs, school activities, church events and sports action, particularly Redskins football. Louise was a season ticket holder for almost 20 years, whether they were winning multiple Super Bowls or having losing seasons! She also had an extensive collection of cobalt blue glass and everyone that knew her was very aware that cobalt blue was her favorite color.
Louise was a wonderful mother and caregiver to her daughter, JoLynn and her mother and brother before their deaths. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.
A private family burial is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 10525 W. Huguenot Road, North Chesterfield, VA 23235. A very special thank you to the caring staff at Sunny View Care Center for their loving care and friendship to Louise. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.