Glenwood Place - Louise Marie Ulch, age 91, of Glenwood Place, formerly of Gladbrook, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Iowa River Hospice House in Marshalltown. Louise has donated her body to medical science at the University of Iowa School of Medicine in Iowa City. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the American Legion Hall in Gladbrook, IA. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa River Hospice in Louise's name. The Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown is caring for Louise and her family. For further information or to send her family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com.
Louise Marie Ulch was born on October 15, 1928, in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Petrus Albert and Sophia (Van Aken) Polman. She grew up in Nichols, IA and graduated from the Nichols High School in 1946. On April 12, 1950, she was united in marriage to Lee Ulch. They moved to International Falls, MN before moving to Gladbrook in 1967 where Louise was a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service for 17 years. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many years and enjoyed painting, quilting, sewing, baking and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes. Louise was a member of the Gladbrook American Legion Auxiliary, the Gladbrook Bowling League and the Gladbrook Womens Club. She loved black powder shooting and was a member of the Smokey Ridge Muzzle Loader Club. Louise achieved state champion in the muzzle loader shooting competition in Iowa and in Minnesota.
Surviving are her son, Jeff (Terri) Ulch; two daughters, Libbie (her companion, Billy Graham) Burpeau and Terersa (Ron) Chasse; two sisters, Kathleen Meeks and Shirley Bohr; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren;
In eternal life, Louise is reunited with her parents; her husband, Lee; one sister and five brothers.
