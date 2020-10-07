Louise (Saus) Negrete Aiken
Des Moines - Louise (Saus) Negrete Aiken, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Johnston Hospice House.
Louise was born November 19, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa to Manuel and Louise (Garcia) Negrete. She was raised on the southeast side at the bottom of the Capitol. As a toddler the family lived in a boxcar. As finances improved they were able to acquire a dwelling within the area.
She attended Benton, Curtis, Amos Hiatt, and graduated from East High School in 1949. She had various employments throughout her life from dry cleaning work, bartending, community outreach, and her last employment being with the City of Des Moines of which she retired at the age of 61. During retirement, and with her husband Bob, they traveled to Venezuela, Italy, took cruises, and made many trips to California and Greenbay, WI. She also loved to shop. She owned 99 white blouses all cleaned and pressed.
For a time she was treasurer for the East High Alumni, Class of 49, meeting once a month at Bonanza. Louise had also attended a weekly coffee gathering with Pulley Freight Line drivers and their spouses. Even though her time with these groups became limited, she always talked about and cherished the friendships she had made.
Louise (Saus) is survived by her daughter, Romona Camacho-Aguilar (Pete) of Des Moines; step-son, Michael Moylan (Tammy) of Des Moines; step-daughter, Trudy McAvoy (Randy) of Forks, WA; brothers, Manuel Negrete Jr. (Dolores) of Floresville, TX, Anthony (Bev) and Nile (Sherry) Negrete of Des Moines; sisters, Rose Blom, Virginia Negrete Ramirez (Ricardo), Christine Negrete of Des Moines; sister-in-law, Mary Negrete; several step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; a special niece, Andrea Dalrymple, whom she helped raise; and her son, Geoffrey Barnes, who was a constant in the home.
Saus was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob; son, Mikie; her parents; and brothers, Albert, Richard, and Charles Negrete. Also her fur baby Mimi.
A very special thank you to her cancer physicians, Dr. Matthew Wehbe and Dr. Richard Deming, for their treatment, their encouragement, support and comfort.
Thank you to Mercy One Hospice nurses and caregivers. All of you are earthly angels. Thank you to Uncle Anthony, Andrea, Geoffrey, and Bertie for being there at any hour of the day or night helping with her care. Lastly, Aunt Herbie who never left our side. She would go with us to all of Mom's appointments and tests even though she'd have to wait outside since only one person could accompany her. But this is what families do. This is what Mom modeled for us. She fought hard, then she couldn't. Rest in peace Mom, my beautiful sweet angel.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m., on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Americas, 1271 E 9th St, Des Moines. Cremation will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Americas or to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Saus.
