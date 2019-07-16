Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
North Lawn Cemetery
2201 N 15th Street
Fort Dodge, IA
Resources
1929 - 2019
Boone - Louise Sayre, age 90, of the Westhaven Community in Boone and formerly of Ames, died at Westhaven on July 13, 2019.

Following her wishes, Louise has been cremated.

A Graveside Service will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the North Lawn Cemetery, 2201 N 15th Street, in Fort Dodge. Burial of her cremains will follow the service.

Margaret Louise Sayre, was born in Humboldt, Iowa on June 27, 1929, the daughter of Anton and Bessie (Van Houten) Penning. Louise graduated from Humboldt High School in 1952 and soon married Carl Jay Sayre. The couple lived outside of Ames on an acreage and to this union, two sons were born.

Louise worked as a bookkeeper for the Iowa DOT Credit Union which became Members 1st Community Credit Union.

She enjoyed bowling, reading, especially romance, knitting, cross stitch, word puzzles, listening to music, canning and baking. Louise moved to the Westhaven Community from Ames in 2013.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; a son, Eric Sayre; two sisters, Shirley Zenor and Jean Hanson.

Louise is survived by a son, Brad Sayre of Anamosa; a daughter-in-law, Mary Sayre of Boone; a sister Mary Lou Warner of Gilmore City; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren, Matt (Lyndsey) Sayre of Ankeny and their children, Parker and Fynley, Travis (Traci) Sayre of Bondurant, and Courtney (Pat) Axline of Cedar Rapids and their children, Cooper and Tegan.

In memory of Louise, memorials may be directed to of Iowa.

Online condolences may be made at schroedermemorialchapel.com

The Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, in Boone, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019
