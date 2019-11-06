Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
3857 E. 42nd Street
Des Moines, IA
More Obituaries for Louise Sackett
Louise Shirley Sackett

Louise Shirley Sackett


1932 - 2019
Louise Shirley Sackett Obituary
Louise Shirley Sackett

Des Moines - Louise S. Sackett passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Valley View Village in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born October 7, 1932, in Berea, Nebraska, to Mary Belle and Charles Clayton.

Louise was raised in Adair County, Iowa, and attended Orient school. In 1945, she met Virgil Sackett and they were married in 1952 while Virgil was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. After being discharged from the service, the couple moved back to southwest Iowa where they lived in several towns. They had three daughters: Jeanne, Marilyn and Susan.

Louise was a homemaker until they moved to Des Moines where she worked in accounting at Dealers Hobby. The family later moved to Pleasant Hill, Iowa, where Louise worked for Crown Ready Mix until her retirement.

Louise and Virgil enjoyed camping, vacationing and wintering in Texas. In 2003, they became members of Hope Lutheran Church in Des Moines.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne Sackett and Susan (Laural) Brown; 7 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren; sister, Mildred Clayton and brother, Bob (Cathy) Clayton; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; father, Charles Clayton; mother, Mary Belle (Holmes) Clayton; daughter, Marilyn Hills; son-in-law, Ernie Hills; and her siblings, Charles Clayton, Jr., Frank Clayton, Marge Killian and Ray D. Clayton.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Funeral services will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 3857 E. 42nd Street in Des Moines with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.

Memorial donations can be directed to Hope Lutheran Church in loving memory of Louise.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
