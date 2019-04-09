|
Louise Taylor-Seibert
Norwalk - Louise K. Taylor-Seibert of Norwalk, age 59, died, Sunday, April 7, 2019.
The wife of Terry Harding since 2001, she grew-up in Indianola, lived in Norwalk her adult life and most recently worked at the Norwalk Parks and Rec Dept.
Survived by her husband Terry Harding; three children, Adam, Ashlee and Shelby Seibert; mother, Bun Taylor of Indianola; five siblings; and host of other family and friends.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12th at Soteria Church of West Des Moines. Memorials to her family that will be donated toward a memorial bench will be accepted.
