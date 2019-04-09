Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Soteria Church
Des Moines, IA
Resources
Louise Taylor-Seibert Obituary
Norwalk - Louise K. Taylor-Seibert of Norwalk, age 59, died, Sunday, April 7, 2019.

The wife of Terry Harding since 2001, she grew-up in Indianola, lived in Norwalk her adult life and most recently worked at the Norwalk Parks and Rec Dept.

Survived by her husband Terry Harding; three children, Adam, Ashlee and Shelby Seibert; mother, Bun Taylor of Indianola; five siblings; and host of other family and friends.

Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12th at Soteria Church of West Des Moines. Memorials to her family that will be donated toward a memorial bench will be accepted.

For driving directions, obituary, condolences, and to order flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 9, 2019
