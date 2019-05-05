Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palestine Lutheran Church
1375 Hwy 210
Huxley, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Palestine Lutheran Church
1375 Hwy 210
Huxley, IA
View Map
Resources
1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lowell Brendeland Obituary
Lowell Brendeland

Huxley - Lowell Brendeland, 65, of Huxley passed away May 2, 2019.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Palestine Lutheran Church in Huxley. A visitation will be held 5 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8th, also at the church.

Lowell had worked in production at Dee Zee manufacturing.

He is survived by his mother, Anita; his 3 sons, Bryan (Kelli), Allen, Scott (Megan); 6 grandchildren; 3 siblings, Charlie (Mary), Joyce (Nick) Volz, and Arlyce Engles; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for a scholarship fund, or to the church.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019
