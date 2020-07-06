Lowell Dean Titus
Fayetteville - Lowell Dean Titus, age 93, died Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at Brookstone Assisted Living in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Lowell was born October 23, 1926 in Des Moines, Iowa to Hazel Monta (Wright) Titus and Charles David Titus. After graduating from North High School in Des Moines, he served in the Navy, then earned a Civil Engineering degree from Iowa State and later a Masters in Sanitary Engineering from University of Iowa.
Lowell and Norma Darlene Knouf were married December 17, 1950 and settled in Muscatine Iowa. There, Lowell pursued an engineering career with Stanley Consultants, eventually doing extensive work overseas. He enjoyed discussing his work experiences in 23 countries across 6 continents. After retirement, Lowell and Norma remained active in Muscatine, and later enjoyed life together at The Village Retirement Community in Indianola, Iowa until Norma's death in 2016. In 2018 Lowell moved to Brookstone in Fayetteville to take advantage of additional support services.
The Drake University Bookstore, bought by his parents in 1918 and operated by his mother for 56 years, was an integral part of Lowell's life. Lowell's father loved to visit the Rocky Mountains to camp, hike, and fish. Throughout the 1930s, the family would pull their wooden tent trailer behind the Model T to Yellowstone and other locations on their annual escape from the rigors of business and his father's Ministerial duties. In 1940, the three Titus brothers demonstrated their budding engineering skills by winning the Des Moines Junior Soap Box Derby Championship. As a ninth grader, Lowell played French Horn in the Des Moines Symphony Orchestra. His ailing father turned over the family bee-keeping operation to Lowell at age 13, and many gallons of honey found their way to Muscatine to be enjoyed by the Titus family well into the 1960s. Lowell's wanderlust manifested itself in a decade of hitch-hiking experiences. Beginning in Junior High, he competed with his buddies to see who could hitch to small towns around Des Moines and back the fastest. He did a tour of western National Parks while hitch-hiking home from the Navy, regularly thumbed back and forth to Iowa State, and hitched to several Bowl games. Lowell's final hitch-hiking competition pitted him against buddy Bill Weiters as they traveled together to the 1949 Cotton Bowl, seeing who could pick the fastest route to and from.
For most of their life in Muscatine, Lowell and Norma enjoyed a breath-taking view, watching barges ply the Mississippi river and eagles fishing below Lock and Dam 16. They were active members of Wesley United Methodist Church, serving as lead couple for the Youth Fellowship in early years, then in the joint role of President of the National UMC Marriage Encounter later in life. Lowell sang in the Chancel Choir, taught Sunday school, and served a term as Wesley UMC Administrative Council Chair and later as Resident Council President of The Village UMC Retirement Facility. During an engineering trip to Sierra Leone in the 1970s, Lowell was inspired to build a bridge for refugee students to attend Muscatine Community College. Lowell and Norma hosted Ray Sawanah in their home and served as mentors to a growing community of students from Sierra Leone.
Lowell was an avid scout who achieved the rank of Eagle. He served as Troop 127 Scout Master, Pack 61 Cubmaster, then again as Scoutmaster of Troop 127, earning an Illowa Council Lifetime Achievement Award over the course of his 15 year scouter career. He originated the International Polar Bear Award in 1951 as a means to draw scouts to winter camping. Around the campfire, in church, as a member of the Navy Blue Jacket Choir, as a featured bass soloist with the National Award Winning Elks Chanters, or as a member of The Village "Band-Aides", Lowell did love to sing.
In the 1960s, Lowell became involved in Muscatine swimming. After enrolling his four children in the AAU program, he helped recruit Judd Anderson, a dynamic young coach from Minnesota who built the program into a perennial powerhouse. Lowell served as president of the Muscatine Swim Club and as President of the Iowa Association of Swim Clubs. In 1969, Lowell together with Ted McKee, approached the Muscatine School Board to negotiate the recognition of the girl's high school team as an official school activity. In 1997, in recognition of that effort, Lowell was named to the MHS Swimming Hall of Fame as the "Father of Girl's High School Swimming".
Starting on barrel stave skis made by his father in 1930, Lowell was a life-time skier. From a seminal 1947 college trip to Berthoud Pass, Colorado through 1950s-60s family trips up and down the Mississippi River Valley and throughout the Midwest, then back to the eastern range of the Rockies in the 1970s, he built his skiing expertise to a Black Diamond pinnacle that extended into his 70s. Lowell continued to enjoy Midwestern skiing with numerous friends, retiring a few short weeks before open heart surgery at age 80 in 2006.
Lowell was an all-round athlete. He lettered in swimming, track, and football at North High and was Captain of the Golf team. He played basketball for the Drake Bulldogs before returning to his true passion, football, at Iowa State. There he lettered three years and earned All-Big 8 honors as an offensive tackle for the Cyclones. His Engineering Dean told him in the exit interview "Titus, you are unique. You are the only student I can watch on the football field in the fall and in the Symphony Orchestra winter quarter." Lowell helped organize alumni get-togethers and was proud to display his lifetime free pass to ISU football games, hosting family and friends at the Cyclone Club pregame tailgaters. During his busy engineering career, Lowell continued to find time to keep up with Muscatine High School, collegiate, and professional football as an avid spectator. Upon retirement he became a volunteer Muscatine High football line coach, and mentored grandson, Noah Hughes, at the quarterback position. Later, Lowell assisted with junior high teams and enjoyed telling the story of working with the first female football player in Muscatine. He hung up the pads for the final time at age 72.
Lowell was an avid bridge player. He and Norma honed their skills in Muscatine, where Lowell achieved a Master level rating. He participated in several Bridge clubs at The Village and in Indianola and continued to play with a community group in Fayetteville during his time at Brookstone. Lowell also had a life-time love of table tennis. While at the Village, he and Gordon Bivens were national Senior Olympics Doubles Champions. He reigned as family champion, beating most comers well after his 93rd birthday.
Lowell started his five-decade engineering career with Stanley Consultants in Muscatine, Iowa in 1951 as a Structural Engineer-In-Training. Early 1950s assignments involved Sanitary, Reporting and Coordinating Engineer duties. The later 1950s and early 60s found Lowell taking on a series of challenges as Head of the Highway, Civil Design, and then Civil Reporting Divisions. He advanced through positions as VP of the Engineering Reporting Group, VP of the Civil Engineering Group, to VP of International Engineering in 1974. Lowell was licensed in and practiced engineering on dozens of projects across 6 states, and 23 countries on 6 continents. He enjoyed reflecting on his career culminating project to provide a nation-wide water supply system for the Kingdom of Jordan. Lowell won the bid; and then led the feasibility studies, design, and management services in collaboration with Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the World Bank. (This was a billion dollar project in 2020 dollars.)
Upon Lowell's retirement in 1991, he and Norma launched a five-week round the world tour together, culminating in a lifetime 50-country count of world travels.
In May of 2001, Lowell and Norma moved to Indianola. There, they enjoyed numerous music, theater, recreational and sports activities at The Village, Simpson College, Iowa State, and in Des Moines. As a couple they continued their life-long enjoyment of dancing together which began the night they met at the Tromar Ballroom in Des Moines in 1948.
Lowell enjoyed a pithy comment. A few of his favorites were: "a little dirt never hurt anyone"; "you'll never learn any younger"; and "imagination comes easy, engineering is real work"
His was a life well lived. He will be greatly missed by many beloved friends and family.
Lowell was proceeded in death by Norma, his wife of 66 years, and his brothers Charles K. Titus and Clyde E. Titus. He is survived by children Brad Titus and Meg Malone-Titus of Des Moines; Janet Titus of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Barbara Titus of Campbell, California; and Carol Hughes and Howard L Hughes of Indianapolis, Indiana; as well as eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
A family graveside service will be held in Des Moines at a future date.
Memorials may be made to North High School Booster Club, 501 Holcomb Ave, Des Moines, 50313
Arrangements: Epting Funeral Home
Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com