Lowell Francis Steffen
Lowell Francis Steffen

Ankeny - Lowell Francis Steffen, 86, of Ankeny passed away Sept. 13, 2020, at his home. A private burial at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery is planned at a later date.

The son of Carl and Wilhelmina (Werthman) Steffen, Lowell was born Nov. 7, 1933, on a farm near Remsen, Iowa, where he lived the early years of his life. After graduating from Sioux City Bishop Heelan High School in 1951, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Germany and Japan from 1952-55.

Lowell married Margaret Cussen in Sioux City on Feb. 7, 1959. After living briefly in Omaha, Neb., and again in Sioux City, Margaret and Lowell moved to Des Moines and raised four sons there and in West Des Moines before moving to Shawnee Mission, Kan., in 1979. They returned to the Des Moines area, settling in Ankeny on their retirement in 1999.

Lowell worked for Remington and Norelco razor companies and ERC Insurance.

He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his sisters, Carol Hawkins and Lueda Hall. He is survived by his sons, Brian (Sharon) of Ankeny; Greg of Chicago, Ill.; Mike (Heesuk) of Portland, Ore.; and Tom (Cindy) of Kansas City, Kan. A sister, Norma Larson of Denver, Colo., also survives. Five grandchildren, Andy Steffen of Carlsbad, Calif.; Alex Steffen of Ankeny; Bea Steffen of San Jose, Calif.; Jonas Steffen of Portland, Ore.; Mia Steffen of Asheville, N.C.; and Alex Ross of Olathe, Kan., also survive.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
