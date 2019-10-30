|
|
Lowell "Gene" Hockensmith
Des Moines - Lowell "Gene" Hockensmith was born, January 9, 1932, on a farm near Weldon, Iowa to Lowell and Dorothy (White) Hockensmith. Gene attended Elementary County School before graduating from Weldon High School in 1950. He was the salutatorian of his graduating class where he received letters in basketball and baseball.
Following graduation, Gene enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1950 and saw action in the Korean War from the Gunner's seat of a M-46 Tank; He was honorably discharged from the USMC in 1953.
Gene met and married his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Erb, in 1954 in Des Moines, IA, where they settled to raise their children Teresa, Tom, and George. Gene was a career truck driver before retiring at the age of 80.
Gene will be remembered for the lasting impact he has made on his family and for those he surrounded himself with as he experienced numerous accomplishments during his 87 years on this earth. Gene was inducted into the Knoxville Sprint Car Raceway Hall of Fame in 1992, is a former member of Teamsters Local 147, and is a former President of the Capitol City Gun Club. He is currently a member of the NRA, Marine Tanker Association, and the 1st Marine Division and attended the Honor Flight in October of 2014. Gene enjoyed racing cars, hunting and fishing, and target shooting.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Carolyn; daughter, Teresa (Dave) Poland; sons, Tom (Joyce) Hockensmith, and George (Michelle) Hockensmith; grandchildren, Tom (Candace) Hockensmith, Tanner (Brooke) Hockensmith, Haley (Tyler) Hockensmith Henry, Allie (Lee Robinson) Hockensmith, and Ronnie (Dylan) Davis; great grandchildren, Liam, Lily, Wilder, Knox, Wyatt, Will and Coleson; and his brother, Edward (Wanda) Hockensmith.
His granddaughter, Heidi Teresa Hockensmith, who went to be with the Lord in September of 2012, precedes him in death, as well as his sisters, Mae and Susie.
Gene passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. There will be a funeral service in honor of Gene at Iles Grandview Park Chapel, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held at the same location, Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The burial will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, Iowa on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 9:30 am with full military honors. Procession will depart from Iles Grandview Park Chapel at 8:30 am.
The family invites all family and friends to join them for a luncheon following the funeral at Sunshine Open Bible Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , ALS Association - Iowa Chapter, or the Trinity Center at Luther Park. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019