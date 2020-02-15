Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Lowell L. Sneller

Lowell L. Sneller Obituary
Lowell L. Sneller

West Moines - Lowell L. Sneller, age 71, passed into the presence of his Savior on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

Of Dutch heritage, Lowell was born in northwest Iowa and received a B.S. and Ph.D. from Iowa State University. He worked briefly in campus ministry, then earned an M.Div. from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. For many years he served as a systems analyst for the State of Iowa.

His hobbies followed a studious bent: he explored learning how the mind worked and developed his own thinking system. He and his wife also launched a pro bono website, AbrahamLincolnOnline.org, which earned them the Order of Lincoln in 2009. In retirement he enjoyed meeting visitors to local historic sites as a tour guide and site interpreter.

He is survived by his wife, Rhoda of 46 years; brothers, Vernon (Pauline), Marvin (Peg) and Lynn (Denise); as well as many nieces and nephews. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; and sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Willie Roemmich.

No public services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Meals from the Heartland. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
