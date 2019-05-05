|
|
Lowell W. Melone
Ankeny - Lowell Wayne Melone, 94, was born on September 7, 1924, in Des Moines, Iowa and passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Des Moines.
He graduated from East High School and enlisted in the Air Force during WWII. His military service included flying 36 missions in the European theater, for which he was awarded numerous medals and the title of Chevalier in the French Legion of Honor. Shortly after returning home, he met and married Jacqueline L. Richards, his wife of 57 years. Lowell chose a career as a tool and die, maker, spending most of that time at John Deere Des Moines Works. He also spent several years as an elected business agent for the International Association of Machinists, representing employees of John Deere, and several other companies in the central Iowa region. He returned to John Deere and retired in 1981.
Lowell and Jackie spent much of their married life in West Des Moines, where they raised their two daughters and enjoyed their grandchildren. In his retirement, he created award-winning wood carvings along with many other successful artistic endeavors. He was an avid bicyclist, completing his first RAGBRAI at age 65. He continued to ride RAGBRAI into his mid-seventies with his grandson, Kelsey, and daughter, Marcia. Lowell was extremely proud of his family, and they were an important part of his life.
Lowell was preceded in death by Jacqueline, his wife, Anna, and George Melone, his parents, and Wendell Melone, his brother. He is survived by his two daughters, Nancy Melone, PhD (Tim McGuire, Sr., PhD) of Pittsburgh, PA, Marcia Melone (Darrell Watson) of Clive, IA, grandchildren, Corinne Voegtlin (Steve), Kelsey Melone (Kim), great-grandchildren, Paige Voegtlin, Ronin Melone, Ripley Melone and great-great-grandchild Dylilah Carlson.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 5-7 pm at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at McLaren's. Interment with military honors will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019