Loyal Robert "Bob" Hibbs
Reno, NV - Prominent Reno attorney Loyal Robert "Bob" Hibbs, a native of Des Moines, Iowa, died in Reno on April 8, 2019. He was 93. Bob was a former president of the State Bar of Nevada, a former president of the Washoe County Bar Association, and was a member of the Board of Governors of the American Bar Association from 1981 to 1984. He also served for many years as Nevada's delegate to the House of Delegates of the ABA. It was under his leadership as president that the Nevada Bar hired its first full-time Executive Director, revised its accounting procedures, and revamped lawyer disciplinary procedures. He later became Nevada Chairman of the Fellows of the American Bar Foundation, of which he was a Life Member. Membership in the Fellows is by invitation only and is limited to one-third of one percent of the lawyers in each state.
A graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law, Hibbs was a member of the Iowa Bar and became a member of the Nevada Bar in 1958. He was well known for his active trial and appellate practice in the courts of every county of the state. He handled cases which developed much of Nevada's law of product liability and civil procedure. He was Nevada chairman of the 1500 Lawyer-Pilots Bar Association, and an oft-quoted author in articles on aircraft crash cases. He was also a charter member of the Association of Ski Defense Attorneys, and handled the defense of many ski accident cases.
He was a veteran of WWII, serving as a flight navigator in the Pacific theatre. He was also an accomplished pilot, sailor, skier, marathon runner, century cyclist, scuba diver, golfer, international traveler, and partner in adventure with his beloved wife Roberta (Robbie). As Robbie notes, "His 'checklist' was completed, and he has 'taken flight.' I'm so extraordinarily fortunate to have been his wife and co-pilot in life."
In addition to Robbie, Bob leaves behind six adult children: sons Tim (Susan), Ted (Ann), Howard (Ginny), and Dean (Patty), and stepdaughters Mary and April (Laura). He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, and was thrilled to welcome his first great grandchild in 2018. Other dearly loved family members include the Lozier and Lund families in Des Moines: Kristi, Bill, Laurel, Rick, Gail, and their children.
After cremation, his family will have a simple burial at the Pioneer Cemetery in Bishop, California. A Makers Mark Celebration will follow.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 12, 2019