Services
Powers Funeral Home
601 New York Ave
Creston, IA 50801
(641) 782-7036
Viewing
Saturday, May 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Methodist Church
Lorimor, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Methodist Church
Lorimor, IA
View Map
Lt. Col. James R. (Ret) Fitch Obituary
Lt. Col. (ret) James R. Fitch

Fairfax, Virginia - Lt. Col (ret) James R. Fitch, of Fairfax, Virginia, formerly of Lorimor, passed into the arms of our Lord Sunday, April 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife Marylin; four children, Angela Fitch, James Fitch Jr., Kimberly Fitch and Katherine Jensen; two siblings, Tom Fitch and Judy Cook; and seven grandchildren, Christian and Jacob Lagorio, Shannon Fitch, Haley Fitch, and Timothy, Katherine and Rebekah Jensen.

A viewing will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Lorimor, Iowa, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. The funeral service will follow immediately at 1:00. Pastor Jim Morris will officiate. Military Graveside Rites will be performed by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard at the Lorimor cemetery following the service. The Powers Funeral Home of Creston is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family or provided online on the Tribute Wall at www.powersfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020
