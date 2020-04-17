|
LTC (Ret) Michael John Musel
Urbandale - LTC (Ret) Michael John Musel, 74, of Urbandale, IA, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Des Moines, IA.
Michael was born October 22, 1945, to Bernard and Arlene (Rebik) Musel in Belle Plaine, IA. He graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1963 and attended Iowa State University. He served in the US Army and Iowa Army National Guard with over 25 years of service. He retired from the USDA in 2005, and was a historian at the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum until his passing.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private family burial Saturday, April 18, 2020, at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelsea, IA, with military honors. There will be a public memorial in August 2020 at Camp Dodge. A separate announcement will be made at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation made in his name to the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum, 7105 Northwest 70th Avenue, Johnston, IA 50131. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family and will post the full obituary at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020