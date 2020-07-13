Lu Ann (Carr) Reed05/08/1961 - 07/05/20Preceded in death by her parents - Patricia (Grant) Orr and David Orr, Brother - Dave Orr Jr., and Husband - Phillip ReedSurvived by her Children - Jeffery Hoskins and Sarah Hoskins. Aunt - Joyce Blakey Uncle- Roy Grant. Siblings - Kevin King, Renee (Carr) Hill, Denise Murphy and Guy Orr. Nieces- Nicole King and Jessica (Murphy) Lyle. Nephews- David Moorehead, Dustin Moorehead, Joshua Murphy. Grandchildren - Amillion Cohen, Samara Davis and Messiah Davis.Our Lu Ann had a smile that could brighten the darkest of rooms, in her memory we encourage you to smile as often and as full as possible even when it hurts.Celebration of life will follow at later dateIn lieu of flowers please donate to the memorial fund for Children & Grandchildren