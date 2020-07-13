1/1
Lu Ann (Carr) Reed
Lu Ann (Carr) Reed

05/08/1961 - 07/05/20

Preceded in death by her parents - Patricia (Grant) Orr and David Orr, Brother - Dave Orr Jr., and Husband - Phillip Reed

Survived by her Children - Jeffery Hoskins and Sarah Hoskins. Aunt - Joyce Blakey Uncle- Roy Grant. Siblings - Kevin King, Renee (Carr) Hill, Denise Murphy and Guy Orr. Nieces- Nicole King and Jessica (Murphy) Lyle. Nephews- David Moorehead, Dustin Moorehead, Joshua Murphy. Grandchildren - Amillion Cohen, Samara Davis and Messiah Davis.

Our Lu Ann had a smile that could brighten the darkest of rooms, in her memory we encourage you to smile as often and as full as possible even when it hurts.

Celebration of life will follow at later date

In lieu of flowers please donate to the memorial fund for Children & Grandchildren

https://gf.me/u/yf4xs6




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
