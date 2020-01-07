|
Luciana "Lucy" M. DeMarco
West Des Moines - Luciana Maddalena (Lovisa) DeMarco passed away on January 5, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor Care Center in Liberty, MO.
Lucy, as she was known by most, was born on January 6, 1937, in Cavasso Nuovo, Italy, to Domenico and Maria (DeMichael) Lovisa. She grew up in a small Italian village where she met and married the love of her life, Aldo DeMarco, in 1958. Lucy followed Aldo to the United States, where he had immigrated in search of work. She only spoke Italian and relied on the help of relatives and neighbors to teach her English. The DeMarco's moved to Omaha, NE, where her three sons were born. The family then moved to West Des Moines in 1968, where they have resided for over 50 years.
Lucy was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and gossiping (in Italian) with her daily companion and sister, Louise. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 61years, Aldo DeMarco, and her children Luigi (Donna) DeMarco, Mario (Laura) DeMarco, Riccardo (Melonie) DeMarco; her grandchildren Antonio (Jenny) DeMarco, Vincent (Erin) DeMarco, Victor (Rose) DeMarco, Dino, Alexandra, Leah DeMarco; Madeline and Matilda DeMarco. She will also be missed by her great-grandchildren Graziella, Ariana, Luca, and Octavia and many nieces and nephews. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and two sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am, Saturday, January 11 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5-7 pm, with a Rosary at 7 pm, at McLaren's Resthaven Funeral Chapel. Entombment will be at Resthaven Mausoleum.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020