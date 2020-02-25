Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Lucile Brown Obituary
Lucile Brown

Winterset - Lucile (McKee) Brown, 92, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Madison County Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 28, at the funeral home with burial following in Union Chapel Cemetery, Madison County. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
