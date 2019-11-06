|
Lucile Lines
Brooklyn - Lucile Lines, age 99 of Brooklyn, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Brooklyn Community Estate. Per the family's wishes a private Graveside Service will take place in the Spring of 2020. A memorial fund has been established in Lucile's name. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lucile is survived by her daughters LaRay (Mike) Lines Keiser and Lorraine (Mike) Lines Nelson both of Brooklyn; six grandchildren Kim Keiser of Chicago, IL, Wade (Brandy) Wiedemeier of Marion IA, Bryan Carlson of Harmony PA, Dawn (Jason) Snook of Montezuma IA, Michelle (Brad) Graham of Brooklyn IA, and Jennifer (Matt) Johannes of Brooklyn, IA; 12 great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Galen of 75 years, two sisters Marian Ahart Shatzer and Ruby Ahart Spurbeck, and a brother Roy Ahart.
Lucile Eleanor Lines was born March 1, 1920, in Wimbledon North Dakota the daughter of Loren and Laurel Ackley Ahart. She graduated from Marble Rock, Iowa in 1938 and was united in marriage to Galen Jewel Lines on August 27, 1938 in Marble Rock Iowa at her father's home. Lucile worked for Boeing in California during the war, then was a dedicated housewife and mother. She was a member of the Bridge Club, Square Dance Club, and the Ladies Auxiliary. Lucile enjoyed going square dancing, crocheting and especially loved to play cards. She will be missed by many.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019