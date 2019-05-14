Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322

Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322

Lucille C. "Lucy" Lamberts Obituary
Lucille C. "Lucy" Lamberts

Urbandale - Lucille C. "Lucy" Lamberts, 72, passed away May 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery.

Lucy was born in Los Angeles, CA on September 21, 1946 to parents Clair and Bertice Wright. She graduated from Narbonne High School in Harbor City, CA in 1964. On February 24, 1968 she was united in marriage to Arnie Lamberts and they made their home in Urbandale. Arnie and Lucy owned and operated Urbandale Auto Body Service, which is still managed by their son, Ryan.

Lucy enjoyed gaming, crocheting, quilting, reading and attending shows at the Civic Center. She was a member of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved traveling and was part of a tight knit family in California, whom she visited often. She also enjoyed bowling and shopping. Above all she loved sleepovers with her grandchildren.

Lucy is survived by her son, Ryan (Jaylene) Lamberts; grandchildren, Robert, Alexis, Jack and Bryce Lillig, Shelby (Maxwell) Valencia, Garrett and Traven Leibow and Karmen Lamberts; great grandchildren, Aria and Zelda Valencia; brother, Roy (Nancy) Wright; brother-in-law, Harald (Jan) Lamberts; numerous nieces, nephews and their families and her beloved dog, Holly. She was preceded in death by her parents; her aunt Lucille and uncle Eddie Gardner, aunt Velma and uncle Ira Rutledge, her sister, Velma (Stan) Wixom; her husband, Arnie; and her daughter, Leslie.

Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 14, 2019
