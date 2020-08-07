1/1
Sister Lucille Feehan Chm
Sister Lucille Feehan (Mary Robert), CHM, 83, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, IA. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11, at St. Patrick's Church, Melrose from 2-8pm., with family present from 4-8pm, and a rosary held at 7 p.m. Masks are recommended. On August 12, there will be a family-only funeral at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Melrose with Father Timothy Armbruster C.PP.S officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on St. Patrick's Facebook page and will also later be uploaded to the Tharp Funeral Home's You Tube Channel for viewing. Burial will follow services at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Melrose. A private rosary and mass will take place at the Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel, Davenport. Mary Lucille Feehan was born February 5, 1937, in Melrose, IA, to Robert and Mildred Scieszinski Feehan. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) in 1955 and professed vows in 1958. Sister received a certificate from the American Institute of Business in 1971, and attended formal cooking classes in Terre Haute, IN. Sister Lucille served as a cook at Ottumwa Heights College, a domestic worker at Our Lady of Lourdes convent, Bettendorf and at St. Vincent Home, Davenport, where she also cared for children. She was a secretary for St. Pius X School, Urbandale and St. Albert School, Council Bluffs. She returned to domestic service at St. Patrick Parish, Imogene, IA, and St. Anthony convent, Des Moines and then served as a dietary technician at Mercy Hospital, Des Moines. Sister retired in 1999 to care for her mother. In her retirement, she served in a ministry of prayer, witness and service in Melrose. Sister is remembered fondly for her love of sewing, her generosity, and her Irish humor; admittedly, her laughter got her into trouble from time to time. Reflecting on the ups and downs of religious life, Sister Lucille declared that "it takes both the thorn and the blossom to make a beautiful rose." She is survived by her brother, Vince Feehan (Carol) of Melrose, Iowa, many nieces and nephews and her CHM sisters and associates. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert, Jr., Richard, and Donald and sisters Barbara Ruepke, and Geraldine Feehan. Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.tharpfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
116 Benton Ave.
Albia, IA 52531
641-932-3129
