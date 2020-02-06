|
Lucille O. Pechman
West Des Moines - Lucille O. Pechman went to join her loving Maynard and son Stephen on February 5, 2020.
Daughter of Loretta and Everett Miller, Lucille was born on November 7, 1917, in rural Mahaska County, Iowa. She spent most of her life in Des Moines.
On February 22, 1941, Lucille married Maynard Pechman and they had 67 loving years together. They were blessed with three sons Douglas of Wichita, KS, Stephen (deceased) of Arizona and Phillip of Las Vegas, NV.
Lucille was grateful to stay home and raise her sons under the strict watchful eye of Father Ostdiek. The family loved being a part of the Holy Trinity family and was a Den Mother when her boys were active in Boy Scouts.
She enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing bridge. When the nest was empty, Maynard and Lucille spent time traveling in Europe and enjoyed taking cruises.
In addition to her sons, Lucille leaves wonderful daughters-in-law, Diana, Bonnie, Cindy, and Kathy; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.
When you think of Lucille, please remember the homeless people and children who need help in our community.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am on Saturday, February 8, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday evening at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. The Rosary will be prayed at 7 pm. Entombment will be at Resthaven Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Youth Emergency Shelter & Service (YESS) 918 SE 11th St, Des Moines, IA 50309.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020