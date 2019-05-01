|
Lucille 'Lucy" Susic
Ankeny - Lucy Susic, 95, passed away April 28, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Ankeny Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.
Lucy is survived by 3 siblings, Ellen Hawkins, Chuck DeBok (Jo) and Gerry Fitzgerald; 3 children, Lynn Calkins (Ray), Jeff Susic (Linda), and Kris Schlemmer (Jeff); 5 grandchildren, Jenny Trainor(Aaron), Jeff Calkins, Zach Susic (Tina), Holly Moran (Dustin), and Meg Schlemmer (Jake); and 6 great-grandchildren, Dayla & Colten, Tyler & Levi, and Decker & Tana.
In lieu of flowers donations will used in memorial for Jack and Lucy.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019