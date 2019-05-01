Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
Lucille "Lucy" Susic


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucille "Lucy" Susic Obituary
Lucille 'Lucy" Susic

Ankeny - Lucy Susic, 95, passed away April 28, 2019.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Ankeny Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.

Lucy is survived by 3 siblings, Ellen Hawkins, Chuck DeBok (Jo) and Gerry Fitzgerald; 3 children, Lynn Calkins (Ray), Jeff Susic (Linda), and Kris Schlemmer (Jeff); 5 grandchildren, Jenny Trainor(Aaron), Jeff Calkins, Zach Susic (Tina), Holly Moran (Dustin), and Meg Schlemmer (Jake); and 6 great-grandchildren, Dayla & Colten, Tyler & Levi, and Decker & Tana.

In lieu of flowers donations will used in memorial for Jack and Lucy.

Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019
