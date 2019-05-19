|
Lucretia Marie (DeFino) Cimino
Des Moines - age 100, passed away on May 16, 2019. Lucretia is survived by her two daughters, Anne Waggoner of West Des Moines and Rose Stufflebeam of Brennen, TX; two sons, Joseph Cimino of Tucson, AZ and Domonick (Anna) Cimino of Norwalk; her siblings, Jenny Reed and Anthony DeFino; three sisters-in-law, six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sam Cimino in 2005; three brothers, Joe, Frank, and Armond; and a grandson, Tony in 2010.
A Rosary Service will begin at 4 p.m. followed by a visitation until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21st at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Des Moines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22nd at the church followed by burial in St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery.
For on-line tributes and condolences, to send flowers, and directions visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call O'Leary's at (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019