Lucy McKenzie

Des Moines - Lucy Claire McKenzie, age 91, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020. Born in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Will Ed and Charlene (Davis) Covington, she attended Denison University. There she was blessed to have met the love of her life, Frank, to whom she was married for more than 50 years until he passed away in 2001. After first living in Springfield, Ohio, Lucy and Frank moved to Des Moines in 1960 and raised five sons, John (Sally), Bruce (Christopher), Skip, David (Diane) and Doug, who predeceased her in 2009.
Lucy succumbed to the effects of COVID-19. In addition to four of her sons, she is survived by her sister, Kathy; her grandchildren Travis, Brandon, Brian, Danielle, Kristin, Cameron, Stephen, Kate, and Anna Claire; and her nine great-grandchildren. Lucy made many friends as a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, PEO, Questers and Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Lucy had a wonderful passion for life and expressed it through cooking, travel and gardening. One of her greatest thrills was when the riot of flowers in her front yard was featured on the cover of Better Homes and Gardens magazine. A voracious reader, she was often found on her front porch having a glass of wine and reading historical romance novels. Neighbors and passersby who admired her garden were always invited to enjoy some wine and a good laugh. A woman of grace, beauty and love for everyone she met, she will be dearly missed.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Des Moines Community Playhouse. Condolences are welcome at IlesCares.com
