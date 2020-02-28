|
|
Luene "Lu" Phipps
Des Moines formerly of Nevada - A gathering of family and friends for Luene (Lu) Hartsell Phipps, 86, who passed away February 27, 2020 at Israel Hospice House, Ames, Iowa will be held Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at the Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada, Iowa from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.
She was born on March 19, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa to Warren James and Agnes Upah Hartsell and moved to Boone Iowa at an early age where she attended school. In 1950 she married James E. Phipps of Pilot Mound, Iowa and to this union had three daughters, Pattijo Phipps (Howard Shoning) of Runnells Iowa, Joyce White (Gary, dec'd.) of Des Moines Iowa and Julee Molle (Terry) of Nevada Iowa.
She served as a dispatcher for the Story Country Sheriff's office in Nevada, where she resided, for several years before retiring in 1998. While in Nevada she was a member of the United Methodist Church. Luene moved Des Moines after retirement where she became a member of the Wesley Methodist Church.
Lu loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many of the states across the US as well as traveling to various countries in Europe and Asia. In addition, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and shopping, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Lu was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a 50 plus year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Through the years she had worked with Girl Scouts, 4H and the Junior American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her three daughters, six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Lucille McDaniel, brothers Donald and Daniel Hartsell, her sister LaVeta Hartsell Birnstihl and son-in-law Gary White.
In accordance to her wishes, she has been cremated and no services are scheduled. Private burial will be at the Boone Memorial Gardens in Boone Iowa to be held for the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army or the Israel Hospice House, Ames, Iowa.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020