Lyle Doyce Miller
Osceola - Lyle Doyce Miller, son of Doyce Miller and Doris Heldt Miller was born December 1, 1929 in Yutan, NE and passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home in Osceola at 90 years of age following a brief illness. Lyle was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Rowland, June 7, 1953.
Along with his wife Shirley, Lyle operated Miller Farms near Osceola raising Angus and Charloais breeding cattle. Lyle was well known within the cattle industry and he served as a judge at many livestock shows and county fairs. In fact, many knew him only as "The 'Ol Pro" when it came to cattle.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Shirley of Osceola, IA; daughter, Jody (Dick) Cox of Des Moines, IA; son, Mel (Lisa) Miller of Osceola, IA; brother, Jack Miller of Creston, IA; sister, Lorna (Glenn) LeRoy of Midland, TX; grandchildren, Kyle Cox of New Orleans, LA, Kristina Cox of Des Moines, IA, Michael (Jennifer) Stover of Tucson, AZ, Michelle (Kevin) Juon of Council Bluffs, IA, Morgan (Brian McIntyre) Miller of Ft. Collins, CO.
A Memorial Visitation for Lyle will be held Thursday, February 6 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola with the family present to greet friends from 3:00-6:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a fitting tribute to be decided at a later time.. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020