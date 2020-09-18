Lyle E. Abrahamson
Clive - Lyle E. Abrahamson, 88, formerly of Rochester, MN, passed to his eternal home on September 15, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. He was born in Story City, IA, graduated from Plymouth High School in 1950 and from Mason City Junior College in 1952. Lyle was drafted into the United States Army the same year and served in combat in the Korean Conflict. He completed his B.S. at Iowa State College and was employed as a livestock buyer by the Rath Packing Company.
On June 25, 1961 Lyle married Zoe Ann Thoreson. They lived in Cresco until Lyle began his banking career at the Security Savings Bank in Eagle Grove. He later served in bank management in Oskaloosa, Nevada, Britt, Lake Mills, and Goodhue, MN. Lyle and Zoe moved to Rochester, MN in retirement, and recently relocated to the Des Moines area.
The full obituary and livestreaming of the private memorial service on October 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
. Inurnment will be at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.