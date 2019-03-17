|
|
Lyle Kramer
Urbandale - Lyle Kramer of Urbandale formerly of Ankeny, loving husband of Barbara and devoted father of Scott, Susan and Tom, died February 17, 2019, in Johnston following a brief illness.
A memorial service at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Urbandale will be held on March 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception. Visitation precedes the service at 10:00 a.m.
Friends and family are encouraged to view photos and share memories at www.ilescares.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019