Lyle Lambert Carpenter
Bondurant - Lyle Lambert Carpenter was born on June 15, 1929, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of D.W. and Ruth (Hodgson) Carpenter. Lyle attended Farrar Elementary and graduated from Dowling High School in 1948. On November 18, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Shaw.
At Dowling, Lyle converted to Catholicism through earnest independent discernment, and became a life-long advocate. He encouraged his children to ask questions and discuss their faith leading to many lively dinner conversations... which many dinner guests found a bit shocking as two or three loud conversations could be going on at once. Lyle also loved summer picnics with the nearly 100 family members, Christmas Eve, and all the associated sporting events.
Lyle farmed with his dad early on, and then started an ag business in 1956. He was an innovator and entrepreneur...for instance, developing new ways to increase crop production for his customers and using more efficient liquid fertilizers. He grew the business to become the largest liquid fertilizer manufacturing facility in the state utilizing state-of-the-art automation equipment.
He signed a sales and manufacturing contract with a major company in Mexico for an innovative soil and plant nutrient - Nutri-Cal, which he and his sons' developed the market for and sold nationally for over 50 years. Lyle was also nationally recognized within his industry as an innovator through multiple awards, magazine articles, and national associations.
He worked up into his eighties, although he didn't really consider it work, as he really enjoyed the challenges and comradery; loving it when farmers and friends would stop by and talk about life, work, or religion!
One attribute not recognized until years later was his teaching method: He would assign a tough project, like "go build this building at the State Fair in the next 2 weeks", on one or more of the kids without much direction, other than to just "figure it out". At the time, those individuals were not happy about it, but much later understood that he gave them important life skills.
He loved to fly an airplane; zooming down on farmer's cultivating their fields, flying for business trips, and taking the family out for local flights. Ultimately, he qualified for IFR (instrument flight rules) license, and flew a twin-engine Cessna for many years.
He and Jeanne sent ten kids to Dowling, even though it required driving back and forth from Bondurant over a span of 22 years for school, sports, and activities. He always encouraged his children to pursue life and faith, and to accept their life's ups and downs as part of life and God's plan. His optimism and graciousness drew people to him.
A grandchild wrote: "He was a great man. An ambassador of the catholic faith. A loyal family man, successful business man, a leader, and a rock. A true example of hard work, dedication, love, and strength. He had a great sense of humor. Especially his banter with Gma. I can hear his laugh now. Goodbye Gpa, you loved us dearly and thank you for all that you did for Gma and mom & dad and for us grandkids".
He was an avid supporter of Dowling high school, Holy Family School Foundation, and Iowans for Life; Past President of the Dowling High School Board, Past president of the Dowling Club, Past Treasurer of the National Fertilizer Solutions Association, and member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher, Legatus, and Knights of Columbus.
Lyle passed away quietly in his sleep with his beloved family by his side. He was proceeded in death by his parents; his sister, Norma (Harry) Gray; children, Michael, Stephen and Julia; grandchildren, Will, Mike and Ashley.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jeanne; a sister, Leona (Jack) Bailey of Mitchellville; a brother, Gerald (Judi) of Pleasant Hill; children, Thomas (Lois) of West Des Moines, Patrick (Karen) of West Des Moines, Mary Jane (Pat) Bump of Bondurant, Joseph (Bobbie) of Norwalk, Anne (Allen) Davis of Bondurant, Susan (Jim) Franco of Omaha, NE, Jerome of Grimes, Theodore of Bloomington, IL; 30 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
The visitation will be on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 4:30 to 7:00 pm at St Mary Catholic Church, Elkhart, Iowa - Rosary at 6:30. The funeral will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 10:00 am at St Mary Catholic Church, Elkhart, Iowa. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Dowling Catholic High School or Iowans For LIFE.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020