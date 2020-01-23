|
Lyle R. Barkley
Gowrie - Lyle R. Barkley 89, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation & Nursing at Gowrie. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at the United Methodist Church, Gowrie, with Pastor Susan Rohden officiating. Burial will be at Gowrie Township Cemetery, with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Peterson Post #431 of Gowrie. A visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Palmer Funeral Home, Gowrie, with a Masonic Rite Service at 3 p.m. Memorials may be left to the family discretion.
He is survived by his daughter Ann (Patrick) Cunningham of Paton, sons, Tom (Sara) Barkley of West Des Moines, Bill (Anne) Barkley of Fort Dodge; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. After his retirement, Lyle began woodworking and created and donated over 30,000 wooden toys to the Child Life Center at Blank Children's Hospital.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020