I only knew Lyle in the later years of his life but what a role model he was -- kind, decent, intelligent, great family man and so thoughtful. Two weeks before he passed away, when he weak and ailing, he took the time to write me a note, telling me how much he enjoyed my most recent book that I had written. My sympathies to Lorraine and Katie and Arian and the rest of the clan. May God bless and comfort you.

john skipper