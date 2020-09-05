Lyle R. Mackey
Mason City - Lyle R. Mackey, 85, of Mason City passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 in his Mason City home surrounded by his family.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams, Mason City with Reverend, Joshua Link, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Epiphany Parish, Mercy One North Iowa Hospice or Newman Catholic Schools.
Lyle's family will greet relatives and friends on Monday afternoon, September 7,2020 from 2 pm until 4 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. A Scriptural Wake will be held following the visitation.
Lyle grew up the middle son of Howard and Leona Mackey. He and his brothers, Larry and Don, grew up on the family farm and attended Olin public schools. As graduation approached, Lyle expressed interest in pursuing a college education, and was promptly driven to Iowa City by his school superintendent to enroll at the University of Iowa, for the following year. He eventually transferred to Iowa State University where he obtained his undergraduate degree.
It was during a summer internship working with the 4H program in Clayton County that Lyle met the love of his life, Lorraine. That was where their decades long love story began. They married in 1956 and settled in Garnavillo, where Lyle taught Vocational Agriculture at the high school. Just before their first wedding anniversary they became parents to Christy, their first of eight children.
Lyle made a career move a few years later accepting a job with Iowa State University Extension, It gave him the position of Assistant Extension Director of Benton County in Vinton and then Plymouth County Extension Director in Le Mars. After earning his master's degree, he advanced to an Area Extension Director position in North Central Iowa. The family moved to Mason City where, ultimately, he was administrator for 15 Iowa counties. His long and distinguished career garnered Lyle many awards his humble nature wouldn't list here. He was known for a commitment to excellence.
Though he achieved many honors and he enjoyed professional accomplishments, Lyle was, more importantly, a man of active faith, beyond involvement in his church. His whole life was about service. If he wasn't working, he was volunteering. Upon retirement he devoted much time and energy to politics and social justice causes. He was an active member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE).
Lyle's life story begins and ends with family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, nine brothers and sisters-in-law, and three nephews.
Still here to honor and relish the memory of this devoted husband and playful father are his wife, Lorraine, his eight children, Christine (Mark) Althoff, Doug (Sharon) Mackey, Susan (Joe) Henry, Jill (Dave) Campbell, Ann (Tom) Weiss, Jennifer (Gary) Scholl, Carey (David) Nisi, Katie (Arian) Schuessler, as well as his 14 grandchildren and his eight great grandchildren.
Each of us will cling to the lessons he taught us by the example he LIVED. He was as handsome and humble as the Iowa landscape he loved so dearly. He was patient and forgiving. No man ever loved his wife as much or as well. He was interested and curious about everything...it made chatting with him pure pleasure. We will miss his chuckle.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com