Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Motor Friends Church
Rural Milo, IA
Lyle Smith Obituary
Lyle Smith

Indianola - Funeral services for Lyle Elmer Smith, 94, who passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Des Moines will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Motor Friends Church in Rural Milo, IA with burial following in the Motor Cemetery.

Lyle is survived by his children, Wayne Smith, Charlotte (Lloyd) Stangeland, James (Anita) Smith, Ronald (Deanna) Smith, 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and three brothers.

Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Memorials may be made to The Village Good Shepard Fund and the IAYM Friends Development fund. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 20, 2019
