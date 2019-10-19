|
Lyman "Gene" Eugene Liggett
Des Moines - Lyman (Gene) Eugene Liggett, 86, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. Gene, the son of Charles and Wilma (Dunham) Liggett, was born September 22, 1933 in Des Moines, IA.
Gene lived in Des Moines most of his life. He moved to Scottsdale, AZ for several years and wintered in Harlingen, TX for over 20 years. Gene was married to Ruby, the love of his life for 63 years until her passing. He enjoyed traveling and going to casinos. Gene loved spending time with his family. He liked teasing people and making everyone laugh at his stories. He was a car enthusiast and a backyard mechanic. Gene was a lifelong truck driver. He retired from being a semi owner-operator. Retirement wasn't for him so he returned to work for O'Reilly Auto Parts retiring from there 3 years ago.
Gene is survived by his daughters, Judy (Bob) Hoffman and Pam (Tim) Hoffman; grandchildren, Gena (Andy) Wadle, Rob (Heather) Hoffman, Tim (Erika) Hoffman, Danielle Russo and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby, his parents, a sister and infant brother. Gene will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Gene will be laid to rest at Avon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Gene.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019