Lyman "Fred" Hartman
Ankeny - Lyman F. "Fred" Hartman, 86, of Ankeny, Iowa passed away on January 16, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice Johnston following complications of leukemia. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A memorial service will follow at 9:30 a.m.
Fred was born on September 15, 1933 to George and Letha Hartman and grew up on a farm near Buckeye, Iowa. After graduating from Owasa High School, he served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in England for three years. Fred met and married Marcia Eckstein in 1959. Fred worked most of his adult life in the factory at John Deere (Des Moines Works). After retiring from John Deere, he and Marcia lived in Kerrville, Texas for ten years, returning to Ankeny in 2005 to be closer to family and friends.
Fred will be remembered by his loving wife of sixty years, Marcia; his son Scott (Cathleen) of Paradise Valley, Arizon; grandson, Alexander (Petrice) Hartman; great-granddaughter, Isabelle Alice Hartman of Overland Park, Kansas; and granddaughter Emily Hartman Guthrie (Ben) of Kensington, California.
The family would like to thank MercyOne Hopsice House, Johnston for the wonderful care and love that Fred received from the outstanding staff.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to and MercyOne Hospice House, Johnston.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020