Lyn Rose Shiffler
Des Moines - Linda (Lyn) Rose Shiffler, 69, passed away February 23, 2019 at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA.
Lyn was born January 7, 1950 in South Lyon, MI to Jean and Earl Rose. She attended high school in Holly, MI and graduated from Michigan State University in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science in Bio-Chemistry. Her grandmother, Rachael Andresen, founded Youth For Understanding, an international foreign student exchange program where her father was CEO. In that capacity, Lyn's father sent her to live with families in Germany, Finland, Mexico and Chile. It was during her summer in Mexico that she met her future husband Bryan Shiffler, who was also an exchange student. After years of long distance dating, telephone calls and letters, the two married December 18, 1971. Lyn moved to Des Moines with Bryan and taught Life Science at Brody and Meredith Middle School and Biology at Roosevelt High School. While teaching she received her Masters of Education from Drake University. Her 35-year career was highlighted by being selected Teacher of the Year by the Des Moines Rotary Club in 1994. Additionally, she was a presenter at the National Science Teachers Association conference and loved bringing back new ideas and experiments to her classroom.
Lyn was a life-long learner with endless curiosity. She was a voracious reader and, along with Bryan, an accomplished scuba diver. She either participated in or organized four Roosevelt senior trips to Europe. Socially, she loved to contribute. She belonged to Junior League, the Wakonda Club, Proteus, the Des Moines Education Association and various book and bridge clubs. She was also a natural caregiver. It always seemed like Lyn was at her best, when her loved ones were at their worst.
She was the glue that held friendship groups together. She and Bryan belonged to various dinner groups. She was a friend to all. From her sorority sisters to the last nurse that cared for her, she could make friends with anyone.
Lyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert Rose. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, D. Bryan Shiffler, daughter Kirby (Deron) Nardo of Chicago, IL, the joy of her life granddaughter Giovanna Elizabeth, new grandson Nicholas Bryan Nardo, her brother Stephen (Peggy) Rose of Durand, MI, as well as her nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom she adored.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the TRHS Foundation - Lyn Rose Shiffler Science Fund at the Greater Des Moines Community Foundation (www.DesMoinesFoundation.org), which will financially assist science teachers to attend conferences and purchase equipment so that her legacy of excellence in education may continue.
A celebration of life will be held at the Wakonda Club on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019