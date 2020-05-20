|
Lynas (Lyn) "Boomer" Rude
Waukee - Lynas (Lyn) Rude, affectionately known to everyone as "Boomer" (because of his "booming" voice and personality), died peacefully at his home in Waukee, Iowa on May 18, 2020, after a long battle with serious health issues.
Born April 17, 1943 in Springfield, Minnesota, Boomer was raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he was involved in various hijinks and misadventures. He graduated from George Washington High School in Cedar Rapids in 1960.
Boomer spent the majority of his adult life in the Des Moines, Iowa area. It was there that he had his children and started his career. Boomer was an extremely hard worker, and he opened various businesses in the Des Moines area, including Dutch & Dales, a small neighborhood grocery store; Boomer's Grand Grill, a restaurant famous for his "big ass ham"; and a food cart, where he would sell smoked food at Nolan Plaza.
Boomer was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Jeanette McConnell, his brother Harry Rude, his son-in-law Lee Hogue, and his girlfriend Sam Buck.
Boomer is survived by seven children and 11 grandchildren. These were the most important people in his life, and they include Danny Beck and his fiancé Tammy; Christine Reay and her husband Gordy; Rebecca Hogue and her children Wade and Parker; Kelly Knight, her husband Jason, and their children Lexi and Karstyn; Jeff Rude, his wife Gina, and their children Emma, Jack, and Leo; Jason Rude, his wife Katrina, and their children Jeffrey, Nick, Madison, and Hayden; and Jennifer Rude-Wilder and her husband Robby. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Kathy Rude, his niece Michelle, his close cousin Willie Perry, and many other family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is planning a celebration of life once the restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, gifts, or cards, please donate to the Iowa Donor Network or your local hospice in honor of Boomer.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 21, 2020